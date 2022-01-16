Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 237656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

