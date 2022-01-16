Grin Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Grin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and $2.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.42 or 0.07746853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00339660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.85 or 0.00903952 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00074886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.00523875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00261773 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,422,180 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

