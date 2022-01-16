Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.25 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

