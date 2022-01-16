Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 1,927,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GRBMF remained flat at $$3.30 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

