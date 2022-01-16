Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

