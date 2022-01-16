Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

