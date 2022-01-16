Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

IPG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

