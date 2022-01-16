Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $356,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.