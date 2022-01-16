Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 503 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 19.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

