Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $303.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

