Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.31 ($0.09), with a volume of 2971489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.42 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £64.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

