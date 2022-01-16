Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.09.

HAL stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

