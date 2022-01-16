HaloDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,243.40 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $319,243.40 and $47,953.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.