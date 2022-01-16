Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme's sole marketed product, Hylenex does not generate significant revenues. The company is dependent on its collaboration partners for the majority of its revenues. The termination of collaborations or any setback to partnered drug development or commercialization will significantly impact future revenues. Moreover, competition is rising for marketed partnered drugs. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Halozyme’s collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology are encouraging as they comprise a few blockbuster drugs, which can generate significant royalties.FDA and European approvals for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties.”

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

