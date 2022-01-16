Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,512.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.