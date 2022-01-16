Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,081 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $248.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.68 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

