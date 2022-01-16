Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $192.65 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

