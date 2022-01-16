Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 3,561,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

