HAP Trading LLC Buys New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.