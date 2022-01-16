Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $355.42 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00347235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,317,542,797 coins and its circulating supply is 11,588,909,797 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

