Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HA stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

