HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stake Increased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of HBT Financial worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $1,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBT opened at $19.73 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $573.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

