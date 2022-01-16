HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

