HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

NYSE:HCA opened at $257.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

