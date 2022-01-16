Head to Head Comparison: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oracle and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 16 8 0 2.28 PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

Oracle presently has a consensus target price of $95.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. PTC has a consensus target price of $152.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Oracle.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 24.79% 1,087.71% 10.90% PTC 26.39% 18.55% 7.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oracle and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.79 $13.75 billion $3.45 25.42 PTC $1.81 billion 7.56 $476.92 million $4.01 28.90

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oracle has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Oracle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

