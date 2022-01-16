Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.20

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 4950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

