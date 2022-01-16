Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,394 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $98.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

