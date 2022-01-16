Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $10.87 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 164,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,241,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.