Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,504 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 206.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $247,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ASML by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ASML by 16.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $744.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $794.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.73. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.