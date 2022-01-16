Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.45

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.45 and traded as low as $89.05. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

