HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €68.00 ($77.27) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.40 ($105.00).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.27. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.