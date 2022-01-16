Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 11,273 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

