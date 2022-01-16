Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.72 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

