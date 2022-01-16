Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 527,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,977,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

