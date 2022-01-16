Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.