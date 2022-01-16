Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 975 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

