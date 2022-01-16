Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 30.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.