Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.