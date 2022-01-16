Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Visa stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.