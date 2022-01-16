Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

