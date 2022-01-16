Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $162.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 25,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,616. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

