HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 193,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

