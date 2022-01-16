HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

