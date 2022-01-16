HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,238 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

