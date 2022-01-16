HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,904.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2,820.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

