Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

