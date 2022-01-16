Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 815,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,083. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $17,933,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.