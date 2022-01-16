Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCHDF. Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 231,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

