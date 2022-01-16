HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Up 4.6%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. 103,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,505,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 28.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

