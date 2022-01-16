Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $448.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $372.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

